GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were injured in a shooting Saturday morning in Piedmont.

The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office said they responded to a shooting outside of the Venue located at 1601 Piedmont Highway around 5 a.m.

Deputies learned that two victims arrived at the local hospital with at least one gunshot wound.

There is no word on any suspect information or motive behind the shooting at this time, deputies said.

Anyone with information should contact Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 23-CRIME.