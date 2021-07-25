2 juveniles shot in Anderson, police say

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two juveniles were injured in a shooting in Anderson Sunday night, the Anderson Police Department said.

According to Anderson dispatch officials, the incident happened at 719 West Mauldin Street, the address for the Friendship Court Apartments in Anderson.

Major Nikki Carson of the Anderson Police Department said the incident happened around 6:11 p.m. Sunday night.

Major Carson said that upon arrival police found two juveniles suffering gunshot wounds. They were both transported to an area hospital with non-life-threatening injuries. One was shot in the leg while the other was shot in the foot.

Police are still searching for suspects and the investigation is ongoing.

