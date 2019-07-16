2 kayakers rescued along Enoree River

SPARTANBURG Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Authorities rescued two kayakers who went missing along the Enoree River overnight.

Trinity Fire Assistant Chief Matt Daniels said the kayakers went missing around 7 p.m. Monday.

They were reportedly headed towards Enoree, but never showed up.

Deputies and firefighters united in the search effort near the Laurens County line on Tuesday morning.

7News crew at the scene says the Spartanburg County Sheriff’s Office helicopter was used in the search effort.

We’re told the kayaks and footprints were spotted overhead, leading deputies to the kayakers around 8:15 a.m. Tuesday.

Both are OK.

7News is told the search was a joint effort of Trinity and Glenn Springs-Pauline fire departments, as well as Spartanburg and Laurens County deputies.

