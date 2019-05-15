2 kids found in trunk of car, Inman woman accused of child neglect

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Stephanie Bridges

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) - Spartanburg Police Department officials said an Inman woman faces multiple charges, including two counts of child neglect.

According to a police report, officers were called to Ammons Road on Tuesday in regards to a report of a child neglect.

Police said Stephanie Bridges had two kids in the trunk of her car and was sitting in the driver's seat when officers arrived.

Another officer who had responded to the scene had reportedly removed the kids from the trunk.

Officers found an open container inside the suspect's vehicle and two closed containers of liquor as well -- one container just outside of the driver's door on the ground matching the ones found inside the car.

Police said in the report that Bridges was "noticeably intoxicated" and officers could smell alcohol on her. She also reportedly told officers that she didn't know she did anything wrong.

Bridges was arrested and charged with two counts of neglect of a child, open container in vehicle and littering.