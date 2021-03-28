2 killed, 1 wounded in shooting at Maryland convenience store

Baltimore County police investigate a shooting Sunday, March 28, 2021 at the Royal Farms in Essex, Md. Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at the Maryland convenience store and gas station. The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting at the store was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex. (Amy Davis/The Baltimore Sun via AP)

ESSEX, Md. (AP) — Police say two people have been killed and a third person injured in a shooting at a Maryland convenience store and gas station.

The Baltimore Sun reports that police in Baltimore County were investigating whether the deadly shooting Sunday at a Royal Farms store in Essex was related to a fire and another fatal shooting 15 minutes later at a nearby apartment complex.

Police said the person shot at the complex had a gunshot wound that appeared to be self-inflicted.

The newspaper reported that a body was covered with a tarp in the parking lot and one apartment at the complex was severely burned.