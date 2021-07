GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a crash Tuesday morning in Greenville.

The crash happened on Rutherford Rd. near Marie St., according to the Greenville County Coroner’s Office.

Rutherford Road, from Paris View Drive to Marie Street, is closed at this time. Greenville Police anticipate the roadway closure to continue until at least 1 p.m.

ATTENTION MOTORISTS: Rutherford Road, from Paris View Drive to Marie Street, is closed due to a single-vehicle accident that occurred overnight. GPD anticipates the roadway closure to continue until at least 1 p.m. today. — City of Greenville (@CityGreenville) July 13, 2021

Details are limited at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.