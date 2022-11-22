CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.

The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed near Exit 4 for Nations Ford Road. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Tyvola Road at Exit 5.

Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.

Flight Aware: Helicopter’s path before it crashed Nov. 22, 2022

The expected impact on traffic is high. NCDOT reports that Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 4 will be shut down until approximately midnight tonight.

On the scene of helicopter crash on I-77. Officials have confirmed to Queen City News that two people have died.



We are working to find more information.@Queen_City_News pic.twitter.com/tgvWW17k8o — Maureen Wurtz (@MaureenWurtzTV) November 22, 2022

This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.