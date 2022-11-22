CHARLOTTE, N.C. (QUEEN CITY NEWS) — A deadly helicopter crash has closed the southbound lanes of Interstate-77 Tuesday afternoon, according to officials.
The North Carolina Department of Transportation said all lanes were closed near Exit 4 for Nations Ford Road. Southbound traffic was being diverted onto Tyvola Road at Exit 5.
Medic confirmed two people were pronounced dead at the scene.
The expected impact on traffic is high. NCDOT reports that Interstate-77 southbound near Exit 4 will be shut down until approximately midnight tonight.
This is a developing story. Check back for additional updates.