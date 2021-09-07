2 killed in Pickens Co. motorcycle crash on SC 135

PICKENS COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people have died after a motorcycle crash in Pickens County on Monday.

The crash happened at about 9:50 p.m. on SC Hwy 135 at Flat Rock Rd., according to SCHP.

Troopers say two people on a 2014 Harley Davidson motorcycle were traveling south on SC 135 when they struck a 1997 Ford Ranger that was making a left hand turn.

The operator of the motorcycle was transported to the hospital, where they died, and the rear seat passenger of the motorcycle died at the scene, according to SCHP. The driver of the Ford Ranger was not injured.

The victims’ identities have not yet been released by the coroner’s office. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.