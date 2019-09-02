2 killed in wrong-way crash on Interstate 85

ANDERSON Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Two people were killed in a wrong-way crash on Labor Day that shut down Interstate 85.

The crash happened early Monday morning on I-85 South near Piedmont.

Anderson County Deputy Coroner Charlie Boseman said two people were killed when a car going the wrong way crashed head on into another vehicle.

Boseman said four people were in the vehicle traveling south when it was hit by a wrong-way driver. Two of four people in the vehicle that was hit died at the scene, Boseman said.

Two others in the vehicle and the wrong-way driver were taken to the hospital.

7News crew at the scene said at least one person was airlifted to the hospital. Their conditions are unknown at this time.

The deceased victims’ names have not been released.

Southbound I-85 was temporarily closed following the crash, which remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

