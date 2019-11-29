2 killed when vehicle goes down embankment at I-385 ramp

LAURENS Co., S.C. (WSPA) — Troopers say two people were killed in an early-morning crash at Interstate 385.

The crash happened around 1 a.m. Friday in Gray Court. 

Master Trooper Gary Miller with the S.C. Highway Patrol said a driver was attempting to get on I-385 from Highway 14 when they lost control of the vehicle. The vehicle traveled across the exit ramp down an embankment and hit trees. 

Miller said the driver and a passenger in the vehicle died.

The victims’ names have not been released.

The crash remains under investigation by the S.C. Highway Patrol.

