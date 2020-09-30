2 Limestone University football players suspended after police chase, crash

GAFFNEY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two Limestone University football players have been suspended after police say they were involved in a race that turned into a police chase that then ended in a crash.

“A Camaro and mustang came by him at a high rate of speed,” Gaffney Police Chief Chris Skinner said.

Chief Skinner told 7 News a Gaffney police officer was stopped at the Pilot on Hyatt Street on Tuesday when he noticed two cars speed by him in what appeared to be a race.

“Over 100 miles an hour,” Chief Skinner said.

When the officer got behind the cars and turned on his blue lights, Chief Skinner said the cars went even faster.

Skinner said that’s when the officer lost sight of the Camaro but followed the mustang as it ran three red lights and ended up crashing into another vehicle at the intersection of Hyatt Street and Highway 29.

“He’s very lucky that nobody was hurt,” Chief Skinner said. “Just a stupid mistake. Instead of just pulling over, he decided we would try to run and get away from the police.”

19-year-old Robert Alexander Whitt, Jr. was driving the mustang and is now facing charges of reckless driving and failure to stop for blue lights.

Whitt is a football player at Limestone University.

“It’s possible he’s lost his scholarship. He’s been suspended from school, and it’s possible he’ll be expelled and never be back to Limestone University,” Skinner said. “It’s sad. You’d think that a student who’s going to college would be a little smarter than to do this. Not just to run from the police, but to endanger innocent lives. He went through the intersection and hit an SUV. He could’ve killed people.”

Whitt had a passenger in the car who is also a Limestone football player.

The university sent us the following statement:

“Limestone is aware of the incident that took place this evening along Hyatt Street involving two of the University’s student-athletes, and we continue to monitor the situation. Limestone will fully cooperate, as needed, with any law enforcement investigation. Both individuals involved, who are members of the Limestone University football program, have been indefinitely suspended from all athletic related activities. We are extremely thankful that no one was seriously injured in this incident, and our thoughts and prayers are with all of those involved. While we will certainly allow the investigation to run its course, we in no way at any time condone unlawful or harmful actions by members of the Limestone community.”

Chief Skinner told 7 News they’ve received multiple tips on the Camaro that was involved in the chase and said that driver will likely be arrested as well.

Whitt had a bond hearing Wednesday afternoon. His bond was set at $7,500.

This is an ongoing investigation. We’ll update you here as we learn more.