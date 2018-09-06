2 men, 2 teen boys face charges after break-ins, vandalisms in Henderson Co.

Copyright 2018 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Matthew Miller and Charles Gann

HENDERSON COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Henderson County Sheriff's Office officials said two adults and two juveniles have been charged after break-ins and vandalisms were reported in Etowah Park during May, July and August.

According to a sheriff's office news release, detectives connected three suspects from a break-in at the Etowah Quality Plus gas station on Aug. 28 to the other break-ins and vandalisms.

Matthew Caleb Miller, 21, Charles Richard Gann -- aka Charles Brawdy -- 17, both of Etowah, and two 16-year-olds were charged in the incidents.

Miller was charged with felony breaking/entering and larceny, felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering and misdemeanor injury to real property.

He was being held in the Henderson County Jail on $16,500 bond.

Gann was charged with one felony count of breaking/entering and larceny, three counts of felony breaking and entering, three counts of felony larceny after breaking and entering and three counts of misdemeanor injury to real property.

He was being held in the Henderson County Jail on $41,500 bond.

A 16-year-old juvenile was charged with felony breaking and entering and felony larceny after breaking and entering.

He remains in the Henderson County Jail on $4,000 bond.

A second 16-year-old juvenile, who was not connected to the Quality Plus break-in, was charged with the related break-ins and vandalism at Etowah Park.

He was charged with felony breaking and entering, felony larceny after breaking and entering, and one misdemeanor account of injury to real property.

That juvenile was served with the latest warrants while incarcerated on previous charges of felony breaking and entering into a motor vehicle and misdemeanor injury to personal property.

He remains in jail on $5,000 bond.

According to the sheriff's office, the total damages and theft of property incurred by the Henderson County Recreation Department, Etowah Lions Club and Henderson County Youth Softball during the three incidents was totaled to be over $5,400.