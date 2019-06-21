2 men accused in multiple armed robbery cases in Upstate face additional charges in Clemson

CLEMSON, SC (WSPA) – Clemson Police Department officials said two men facing charges related to several armed robberies in the Upstate now face new charges.

According to a police department news release, Elijah Tahir Thomas, 21, of Greer, and Elijah Keith Sweet, 17, of Taylors, were arrested and charged after a Spinx gas station armed robbery.

Greer detectives charged Thomas with armed robbery while armed with a deadly weapon, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and criminal conspiracy.

Sweet was charged with criminal conspiracy.

Greer Police detectives spoke with detectives with West Columbia Police and Clemson Police departments who had reported similar armed robberies.

West Columbia detectives were able to give Greer Police information about a possible suspect who reportedly lived in Greer, after seeing similarities to the armed robberies.

According to the release, Thomas and Sweet were taken to the Greer Police Department jail, where they are awaiting arraignment on their charges.

We reported earlier that Clemson Police officers arrested Thomas Wednesday afternoon in connection to one of three armed robberies they had been investigating.

Clemson officers arrested Thomas for his connection to the Stop-a-Minit robbery on June 17. Police said the robbery happened at about 2:15 a.m. on Tiger Boulevard.

Clemson Police told us Thomas was charged with armed robbery and other charges were pending.

On Friday, Clemson Police said Thomas was charged with two additional counts of armed robbery regarding the June 15 incidents on College Avenue and Clemson Street.

Sweet was charged with three counts of accessory to a felony regarding the three incidents.

According the police news release, Thomas and Sweet are being held in another jurisdiction pending their transfer to Clemson.