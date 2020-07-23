2 men arrested on several meth charges in Buncombe Co

BUNCOMBE COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Buncombe County Sheriff’s Office detectives arrested two men on multiple methamphetamine charges earlier this month.

According to a news release, detectives arrested Rogelio Gutierrez and Marcos Liquidano on July 15, and found them in possession of 3.97 kilos of methamphethamine.

Sheriff’s Office officials said this is one of the largest-weight drug arrests in the history of the sheriff’s office and said they are continuing to work with state and federal authorities in the investigation that is ongoing.

Photo courtesy of the Buncombe Co. Sheriff’s Office

Gutierrez, of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with conspire to traffic in methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver methamphetamine, level III trafficking in methamphetamine and trafficking in methamphetamine.

According to the release, he was convicted by a Fulton County, Ga. jury in 2010 of murder, felony murder, voluntary manslaughter, trafficking in cocaine, conspiracy to traffic in cocaine and weapons trafficking in connection to the shooting deaths of two men.

Liquidano, also of Atlanta, Ga., was charged with conspire to traffic in methamphetamine, two counts of maintaining a vehicle with the intent to sell, manufacture, deliver methamphetamine, possession with intent to sell, manufacture, deliver methamphetamine and level III trafficking in methamphetamine.

“Thank you to our BCAT team for a series of high-level Methamphetamine and Fentanyl trafficking arrests over the past 6 weeks. The Sheriff’s Office and BCAT will continue to target drug traffickers, violent criminals and those in possession of illegal firearms,” Buncombe County Sheriff Quentin Miller said. “We are targeting those who do the most damage while trafficking drugs in our community. Let me be clear, BCAT is focused on high-level trafficking, not possession arrests for users. The arrests of Mr. Gutierrez and Mr. Liquidano which has resulted in taking nearly 4 kilos of meth off the streets of Buncombe County is a win for our community.”