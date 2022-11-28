Ernest Michael Bell and Zannie Rashod Phillips (Source: Lexington Co. Sheriff’s Office)

LEXINGTON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA)- The Lexington County Sheriff’s Office arrested two Columbia men on theft and burglary charges.

Deputies identified the suspects as Ernest Michael Bell,47, and Zannie Rashod Phillips,29.

According to deputies, Bell and Phillips were stealing cars and four-wheelers from multiple businesses on Augusta Road in Lexington County.

Bell and Phillips are charged with grand larceny, second-degree burglary, and criminal conspiracy.

Investigators said Bell and Phillips cut a fence at a business on Augusta Road and took a four-wheeler.

Bell and Phillips also drove through the front gate of a business in a stolen truck.

Phillips is also accused of stealing two cars and a trailer near Red Bank according to deputies.

Bell and Phillips are being held in the Lexington County Detention Center.