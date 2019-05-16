2 men charged with murder after Bryson City man dies, sheriff says

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. Courtesy of the Swain County Sheriff's Office

SWAIN COUNTY, NC (WSPA) - Swain County Sheriff's Office detectives charged two men Wednesday with the murder of a Bryson City man.

According to the sheriff's office's Facebook post, detectives said Daniel Ryan Sutton and Jeremy Dwight Solomon have both been charged for the murder of Jackie Carl Thomasson, 65.

Sutton and Solomon were reportedly arrested and charged with attempted murder on Friday.

Swain County Sheriff Curtis Cochran said they have now been charged with murder after Thomasson died Wednesday afternoon.

Cochran said an autopsy has been scheduled for Thursday.

Sutton and Solomon were taken to the Swain County Detention Center, and are being held without bond.

Both Sutton and Solomon are scheduled to appear before a judge in Cherokee County, NC on Friday.