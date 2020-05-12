2 men face charges after leading law enforcement on chase in McDowell Co.

MCDOWELL COUNTY, NC (WSPA) -McDowell County Sheriff’s Office officials arrested two men after a traffic stop led to a chase with law enforcement on May 6.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, a sheriff’s office detective saw a white SUV traveling in the opposite direction on East Court Street at around 7:40 p.m. and saw the vehicle running other vehicles off the road.

The detective turned around and tried to initiate a traffic stop, and the driver of the SUV pulled into the parking lot of JB’s Galaxy.

The driver then reportedly pulled back out and led the detective on a chase on U.S. 70 East toward Nebo.

According to the release, while in the 2200 block of U.S. 70 East, the SUV then crossed the center line and crashed with a sedan.

Both men in the SUV — identified as Jack Byrd III, 35, of Oxford, and Tanner Scott Campbell, 26, of Marion — then got out of the vehicle and ran.

The detective was able to catch Campbell, but Byrd continued running into a wooded area nearby.

Sheriff’s Office deputies and K9 Kessy, along with Marion Police Department officers and North Carolina Highway Patrol troopers searched the area and apprehended Byrd on Memorial Park Road.

Both Byrd and Campbell were taken to an area hospital.

Byrd was treated for injuries and then released into the sheriff’s office’s custody.

Campbell reportedly fled by vehicle from the hospital, but was later taken into custody on May 11.

Byrd was arrested and charged with fleeing to elude arrest and resisting a public officer. Troopers also charged him with felony hit and run inflicting serious injury.

According to the release, he was also wanted on several charges out of North Carolina and Georgia.

Campbell was charged with resisting a public officer.