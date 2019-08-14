2 men facing charges following drug bust in Anderson Co.

ANDERSON COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two men were arrested August 8 after law enforcement agencies executed two narcotics related search warrants.

Anderson County deputies and Anderson City Police officers obtained the warrants through an ongoing investigation.

Officers found approximately 132 grams of cocaine, 9 grams of crack-cocaine, 817 ecstasy pills, 85 grams of marijuana, two hand guns and a bullet proof vest, according to the sheriff’s office.

Fredrick Mattison, 37, of Anderson, and Darrell Mattison, 50, of Anderson, have been charged with trafficking cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack-cocaine and possession of a controlled substance, according to the sheriff’s office. Fredrick Mattison has additional charges pending from the police department.