2 men facing drug charges following after deputies seize 1,275 grams of meth in Westminster

WESTMINSTER, S.C. (WSPA) – The Oconee County Sheriff’s Office Narcotics Units arrested two men after executing a search warrant at a Westminster home.

When deputies enter the home in the 600 block of South Union Road, they found and arrested David Anthony Dockins.

Jonathan Curtis Dockins, 32, was arrested after a short foot chase, according to the sheriff’s office.

Jonathan Curtis Dockins (Source: Oconee County Detention Center)

During the search, deputies found 1,275.72 grams of methamphetamine, marijuana, drug paraphernalia, baggies, scales and guns.

David Dockins has been charged with conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine more than 400 grams, conspiracy to traffic methamphetamine more than 200 grams, trafficking methamphetamine more than 400 grams, trafficking methamphetamine more than 200 grams, 10 counts of possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession with intent to distribute marijuana.

Jonathan Dockins was charged with second offense possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine.

Both were booked into the Oconee County Detention Center.

Deputies said the street value for the meth they found totals at about $127,572.