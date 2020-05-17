2 men found dead in Gaffney hotel identified

GAFFNEY, SC (WSPA) – The two men found dead Friday morning in a Gaffney hotel have been identified.

According to Cherokee County Coroner Dennis Fowler, Timothy Brian Yelton, 42, and his son, Brandon Gage Yelton, 25, both of Chesnee, died as the result of an apparent homicide-suicide at the Red Roof Inn located at 132 New Painter Drive in Gaffney.

“This tragic event occurred around 2 p.m. last Thursday in a room the two men had been renting since May 9. Housekeeping personal knocked on the door just after 11 a.m. Friday and did not get an answer. When they attempted to enter with a pass key, the security latch was engaged. The manager of the motel was called to the room and gained access to discover the two men unresponsive. He immediately called 911,” Fowler released in a statement.

Fowler said the younger Yelton shot his father and then turned the gun on himself.

