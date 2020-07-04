2 men shot in car on Augusta Rd. in Greenville Co.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Deputies are investigating a shooting that injured two men in Greenville County early Saturday morning.

The incident happened at 1:36 a.m. near the intersection of Crestfield and Augusta Road, deputies said.

2 adult males were shot while in a vehicle by suspect(s) in a separate vehicle.

Both victims have non-life threatening injuries, according to the sheriff’s office.

There is no information on the suspect(s) or details at this time. We’ll continue to update this story as we learn more.

