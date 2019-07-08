$2 Million Powerball ticket sold in North Charleston

NORTH CHARLESTON, S.C. (WCBD) – There’s a new millionaire in town! A lottery player purchased a winning Powerball ticket worth $2 million in North Charleston.

The ticket was purchased from the Spinx convenience store on Ashley Phosphate Road for last Wednesday night’s drawing.

According to the South Carolina Education Lottery, the ticket matched all five white ball numbers drawn. Because the ticket holder purchased PowerPlay for an extra $1, the $1 million prize increased to $2 million.

Those numbers were: 40, 43, 45, 50, and 61 Powerball: 25

Check your tickets! SCEL officials say more than to 10,300 players in South Carolina hold tickets for prizes from $4 up to $2 million.

Of these, more than 4,600 players purchased PowerPlay to see their non-jackpot winnings, excluding the Match 5 prize, multiplied by three.

Players have 180 days from the date of the drawing to claim their prizes.