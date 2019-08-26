2 missing kids in Greenville Co. found safe in New York, mother in custody

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two missing kids believed to be with their mother have been found safe in New York.

We reported earlier that Matthew Lopez-Vazquez, 3, and Josean Jacob Lopez-Vazquez, 4, were reported as missing and were believed to be with their mom, Maria Teresa Vazquez-Soto.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the children were allowed to visit Vazquez-Soto in the Anderson area during the weekend of May 12, after a court order gave the children’s father full custody.

The children and Vazquez-Soto were not seen since.

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Vazquez-Soto.

On Monday, sheriff’s office officials said the children were found safe in New York.

Vazquez-Soto was taken into custody.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Back To School Headquarters
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store