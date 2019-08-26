2 missing kids in Greenville Co. found safe in New York, mother in custody

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two missing kids believed to be with their mother have been found safe in New York.

We reported earlier that Matthew Lopez-Vazquez, 3, and Josean Jacob Lopez-Vazquez, 4, were reported as missing and were believed to be with their mom, Maria Teresa Vazquez-Soto.

Sheriff’s Office officials said the children were allowed to visit Vazquez-Soto in the Anderson area during the weekend of May 12, after a court order gave the children’s father full custody.

The children and Vazquez-Soto were not seen since.

An active warrant for custodial interference was issued for Vazquez-Soto.

On Monday, sheriff’s office officials said the children were found safe in New York.

Vazquez-Soto was taken into custody.