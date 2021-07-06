2 more arrested following 2020 murder in Greenville County

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA) – Investigators arrested two more suspects in connection with a deadly shooting from 2020 in Greenville County.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, 29-year-old Ontorius Dawson was arrested in Abbeville County on Friday and 41-year-old Art Dewarren Quinteal Foster was extradited from Chicago, Illinois following his arrest.

Ontoruis Dawson (left), Art Foster (Right)

7 News previously reported, on September 11, 2020 Timothy Lee Crowe, 57, and Johnny Morgan III, 19, were shot and killed at the Hawk’s Landing Apartments.

After further investigation, deputies learned several people were involved in the incident.

Deputies said Joshua Hillstock, Morgan and two other suspects drove to the apartment complex where Crowe was located. Morgan got out of the vehicle and saw Crowe. At some point, Morgan and Crowe exchanged gunfire and they both died, according to the sheriff’s office.

Joshua Hillstock

Hillstock was arrested earlier this year and charged with murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, armed robbery and criminal conspiracy. Dawson and Foster left the scene in a vehicle.

Both Dawson and Foster have been charged with murder, attempted robbery, criminal conspiracy and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. They are being held in The Greenville County Detention Center with no bond.