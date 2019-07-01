2 more charged in Abbeville triple homicide case, SLED says

ABBEVILLE, SC (WSPA) – South Carolina Law Enforcement Division officials confirmed that two more people face charges related to the triple homicide in Abbeville last week.

We reported earlier that SLED officials said Elijah Ty Rez Head, 19, was arrested and charged with three counts of murder and one count of attempted murder in the shooting at Hickory Heights Apartments on Cambridge Street.

The coroner’s office told us earlier that the victims were found inside of an apartment.

The coroner said Shirley Jean Jones, 62, was shot on time and died at the scene. Steven Tinch, 26, also suffered from multiple gunshot wounds and died at the scene.

Two other people were taken to Self Regional Healthcare. One of those victims, Johntavier Moss, 24, died at the hospital.

The coroner said Moss suffered from multiple gunshot wounds.

Head was taken to the Greenwood County Detention Center and then was taken to Abbeville County, where he waived his right to a bond hearing.

On Monday, SLED officials confirmed that Daijeanne Lee Hamilton, of Greenwood, and Ta’Zaria Idejah Curry, of Abbeville, had been charged as accessories after the fact to murder.