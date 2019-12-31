2 more homes hit by gunfire in Greenwood, police investigating

GREENWOOD, SC (WSPA) – Greenwood Police Department officials are asking for the public’s help in finding those responsible for a shooting Monday night.

According to the police department’s post on Facebook, two more homes on Pelzer Street and Osborne Avenue were hit by gunfire at around 10:30 p.m.

Responding officers were able to find a stolen firearm at one of the locations, but were not able to take anyone into custody.

“We will continue to investigate and pursue the people responsible for these shootings,” according to the post. “If you live in the vicinity of these areas and you have some sort of outside surveillance cameras, please contact us if we haven’t gotten to speak to you. Our detectives would love to look at your cameras to see if there is any pertinent information that they can obtain.”

Anyone with information is asked to call the detective’s office at 864-942-8407.