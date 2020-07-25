2 more N.C. prison inmates die from COVID-19 complications

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:
jail cell generic prison

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (AP) — Two more male inmates at a North Carolina prison with among the highest number of COVID-19 cases have died after testing positive for the virus.

The Department of Public Safety ssays one offender at Albemarle Correctional Institution in Stanly County died Friday, while another housed at the prison died at a hospital on Thursday. Eight state prisoners with COVID-19 have died since the pandemic began. Three were serving their sentences at Albemarle, which has reported over 100 positive cases to date.

The Division of Prisons is currently working toward testing every inmate in the state’s more than 50 prisons. 

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Graduate Gallery
Livin Upstate Deals
Carolina Eats Contest
Adopt A Thon
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store

Trending Stories