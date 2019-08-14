At least 6 officers shot, taken to hospital in Philadelphia

PHILADELPHIA, Pa. (WSPA/AP) – Several Philadelphia police officers were shot Wednesday afternoon in what is being called an “active and ongoing” shooting situation in the city.

Philadelphia Police Sgt. Eric Gripp tweeted that a shooter remained active as of 5:57 p.m. He said there was at least one suspect firing at police officers in the city’s Nicetown neighborhood.

The officers were shot in Philadephia’s Nicetown-Tioga section.

The officers were rushed to Temple University Hospital, according to CBS Philly. Two of the officers were shot in the arm.

Police said their injuries appear to be non-life-threatening, CBS Philly reported.

The shooting happened in the 3700 block of North 15th Street, CBS Philly reported.

Police said the male shooter is still inside of the property at the active scene.

Police told CBS Philly officers were called to the scene for narcotics activity.

There is a large police presence and citizens are advised to avoid the area, CBS Philly reported. Several blocks around the scene have been cordoned off, and most of North Philadelphia is in gridlock due to the police presence.

Temple University issued a lockdown for their Health Sciences Center Campus due to the police presence.

We will update this story as information becomes available.