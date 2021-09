GREER, S.C., (WSPA) – Two people have been exposed to a bat that has tested positive for rabies in Greer.

The bat was found near Josh Court and Nichole Place. It was submitted for testing on Sept. 13 and was confirmed to have rabies on Sept. 14, according to DHEC.

The two people have been referred to their healthcare providers.

According to DHEC, if anyone has come into contact with a bat, immediately wash that part of your body with plenty of soap and water and seek medical attention.