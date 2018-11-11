2 people shot outside Club Luna in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) - Two people were hurt in a shooting outside of a Greenville County club, late Saturday night.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff's Office, they were called to Club Luna on White Horse Road for a fight in the parking lot around 11:50pm.

When deputies arrived on scene, they found most of the people had left the scene but a short time later they received word that two victims had shown up at the hospital with gunshot wounds.

Investigators say the two were shot in the club's parking lot.

The victims' injuries are not believed to be life-threatening.

There is no suspect information available at this time.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoppers of Greenville at 864-23-CRIME.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.