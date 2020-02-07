2 people suffer minor injuries after car goes into water in Surfside Beach

SURFSIDE BEACH, SC (WBTW) – Two people suffered minor injuries after a car went into the water and a utility pole was knocked over in Surfside Beach.

Crews from Horry County Fire Rescue and the SC Dept. of Public Safety are on scene of a crash involving two vehicles at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass, according to HCFR. Utility and towing crews are also on scene.

HCFR said a utility pole “was taken down” and a vehicle went in flood water in the area.

The occupant was out of the vehicle before HCFR arrived on scene.

Count on News13 for updates.

#HCFR, @SCDPS_PIO, utility & towing crews are on the scene of a 2-vehicle accident at 8732 Highway 17 Bypass.



A utility pole was taken down, & a vehicle went in the water.



The occupant of the vehicle in the water was out before HCFR arrived.



2 people suffered minor injuries. pic.twitter.com/1h0d3gPadX — Horry SC Fire Rescue (@hcfirerescue) February 7, 2020

LATEST HEADLINES: