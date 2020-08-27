2 persons of interest in Anderson Co. double homicide case in custody in Ga.

HART COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two people believed to be persons of interest in a double homicide case that happened last week in Townville are in custody in Hart County, Ga.

According to Sheriff Mike Cleveland, Lester Piercefield, 27, and Payton Skylar Call, 20, are in custody after they were seen speeding on Interstate 85 in their area Sunday night.

Cleveland said they later learned they were possibly connected to the double homicide case in Anderson County.

We reported on Aug. 22 that deputies and fire personnel responded to a fire at a camper on Cedar Grove Road and found a man and woman dead inside.

The Anderson County Coroner’s Office identified the victims as Billy Ray Johnson, 57, and Amy Jo Lambert, 30.

Deputy Coroner Brent Simpson said both victims sustained gunshot wounds and were pronounced dead at the scene.

According to the Cleveland, Piercefield and Call are still in the Hart County jail on charges of possession of cocaine and possession of a stolen firearm, which he said is believed to match the gun in the double homicide.

Cleveland said testing on the firearm is being conducted.

Tommy Crosby with the South Carolina Law Enforcement Division confirmed they are investigating the incident following a request by local law enforcement and confirmed that the individuals being held in Georgia are persons of interest associated with the case.

Crosby said one of the reasons they are leading the investigation is because one of the persons of interest reportedly has a family member who works at the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office.

The Anderson County Sheriff’s Office also released the following statement in regard to the double homicide case:

“During the investigation regarding the double homicide incident in Townville, it was determined that a person that is possibly connected to the case has a family member that works for the Anderson County Sheriff’s Office. Due to this information, Sheriff McBride has requested that the State Law Enforcement Division handle the investigation. For any future updates related to this incident, please contact SLED.”

According to Crosby, the investigation remains active and open at this time.