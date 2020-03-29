1  of  30
Closings and Delays
Cedar Grove Baptist Church - Greer,SC Colonial Hills Baptist Church - Taylors Eastside Worship Center - Taylors First Baptist Church of Campobello First Baptist Church of Fairforest First Church of Christ Scientist Greenville Five Forks Baptist Church Forestville Baptist Church-Greenville Green Creek First Baptist Church Hardy Chapel Baptist Church - Spartanburg Jackson Baptist Church Jackson Memorial Baptist Church Majority Baptist Church Mt. Pleasant Baptist Church - Spartanburg Mt. Zion CME Church-Cross Anchor,SC New Holly Light Missionary Baptist Church-Anderson New Prospect Baptist - Inman Outreach Deliverance Church (ODC) Piney Grove Baptist Church, Cowpens Pleasant Grove Baptist Church-Fountain Inn,SC Providence Baptist Church - Gaffney,SC Sandy Springs Baptist Church Southern Eye Associates Spartanburg Regional Heart Wellness Program Springfield Baptist Church SpringWell Church - Taylors, SC The Greenville UU Fellowship Tucapau Baptist Church - Startex,SC Wesley Chapel UMC White Hall Independent Methodist Church

2 SC prison employees but no inmates test positive for virus

News

by: Associated Press

Posted: / Updated:

Ciera Brown with Roper St. Francis Healthcare prepares a specimen collection kit at the hospital’s North Charleston office Monday, March 16, 2020, in North Charleston, S.C. Roper St. Francis Healthcare is providing drive-thru specimen collecting for patients suspected of having COVID-19 or flu who have already been screened by a Virtual Care provider. (AP Photo/Mic Smith)

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — State prison officials say two employees have tested positive for the coronavirus in South Carolina, but no inmates have been confirmed with the illness.

The employees have been in isolation for nearly two weeks. Early Sunday also brought another local stay-at-home order into effect.

Columbia Mayor Steve Benjamin went ahead with the order closing all nonessential businesses, like gyms and hair salons, and banning all gatherings, including private ones despite an opinion by the state attorney general that only the governor has the power to issue a stay at home order.

South Carolina reported 660 coronavirus cases and 13 deaths in its daily update Saturday afternoon.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Livin Upstate Deals
Engagement and Wedding Announcements
Remarkable Women
Things To Do
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store