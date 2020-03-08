2 SC students in isolation after interning at hospital with possible coronavirus patient

KERSHAW COUNTY, S.C. (WSPA) – Two students in Kershaw County are in self isolation after interning at a hospital where a possible coronavirus patient was admitted.

The school district announced on Sunday that one student from North Central High School and one from Camden High School were interning in the Emergency Room at Kershaw Health when the patient with possible Coronavirus (COVID-19) was admitted.

The students did not have direct contact with the patient, the release said.

We previously reported that the South Carolina Department of Health and Environmental Control is investigating two possible cases of coronavirus in Charleston and Kershaw Counties.

The Kershaw County patient is an elderly adult female from Kershaw County who has been hospitalized and is in isolation, DHEC said on Friday.

Health officials advised that students would not be able to transmit the disease for several days. Only close contact or touching surfaces that the patient may have touched would be significant; however, families have been asked to self-isolate as a precaution next week.

School officials said they cleaned thoroughly with Lysol, Clorox, and alcohol mixtures in facilities this past weekend.