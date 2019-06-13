2 Seneca men die in plane crash in FL

MAITLAND, FL (WSPA) – Medical examiners confirmed two Seneca men died after a plane they were in crashed into a lake in Florida Wednesday morning.



Federal Aviation Administration officials told us that the Cessna 182 plane “crashed into Lake Maitland near Orlando, FL, at approximately 11 a.m. today. The aircraft departed Orlando Executive Airport and was enroute to Massey Ranch Airpark, New Smyrna Beach, Fla.”

According to our CBS affiliate WKMG, the plane — which took off from Oconee County Regional Airport just before 6:30 a.m. — and two bodies were found in Lake Maitland Wednesday afternoon following a search.

The Orange County Medical Examiner’s Office identified the men as Stanley Rampey and Raymond Dodd.

Stanley Rampey (Photo Courtesy: Prisma Health)

“Dr. Stanley Rampey was a respected and admired physician, and Prisma Health is saddened to hear of his passing. Dr. Rampey was a family medicine physician with Seneca Medical Associates, serving many patients in the community during a career that spanned 35 years.” Primsa Health-Upstate

“Dr. Rampey was a kind man with a true heart for helping everyone. He was a leader among his fellow physicians and the community, serving as a former department chair and chief of staff at Oconee Memorial Hospital. Additionally, he sat on many internal committees with a focus on education and quality. He cared about his patients deeply, and he will be greatly missed.” Jeanne Ward, chief operating officer of Prisma Health–Upstate’s western region

Prisma Health said, “Dr. Rampey also had a passion for teaching others the practice of medicine and helped found the first family medicine residency program in Seneca.”

“Dr. Rampey was a pillar of this community for many years, delivering generations of babies at Oconee Memorial Hospital and seeing them throughout their life as a family medicine physician. He was available to patients day or night, never turning someone away if they needed care.

Dr. Rampey was also a teacher and mentor to numerous physicians, training them to deliver patient care with the highest quality standards, and he was a perpetual learner. He was the type of physician we all strive to be and a great advocate for access to primary care for all.” Dr. Saria Saccocio, chair of family medicine at Prisma Health–Upstate