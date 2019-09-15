2 sent to hospital after crash in Belton

News
Posted: / Updated:

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Belton.

Firefighters on the scene tell 7News a car and a truck collided head-on shortly after 12:30 A.M Sunday morning on River Street.

They said the car was on fire when the calls came in but was out when crews arrived. . 

The passenger of the car was able to get out on their own and the driver had to be cut out by firefighters.

Both were taken to the hospital by Belton EMS. 

The driver of the truck was not transported.

No word yet on the conditions of those involved. 

We will update this story as more information becomes available. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Trending Stories

Win Clemson Tickets
Things to Do
Color Your Weather
Pro Football Challenge
wspa news app free for download choose your store below
download the wspa news app from the apple app store
download the wspa news app from the google play store