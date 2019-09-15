2 sent to hospital after crash in Belton

Two people were sent to the hospital after a crash in Belton.

Firefighters on the scene tell 7News a car and a truck collided head-on shortly after 12:30 A.M Sunday morning on River Street.

They said the car was on fire when the calls came in but was out when crews arrived. .

The passenger of the car was able to get out on their own and the driver had to be cut out by firefighters.

Both were taken to the hospital by Belton EMS.

The driver of the truck was not transported.

No word yet on the conditions of those involved.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.