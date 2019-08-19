2 sentenced after convicted of charges from 2016 home invasion, murder in Greenville

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Two men were sentenced after a Greenville County jury convicted them on charges from a 2016 home invasion that resulted in a person’s death.

According to a solicitor’s office news release, Curtis Allen Babb, Jr., 44, and William Shane Fordham Brown, 26, were convicted of murder, first-degree burglary, attempted armed robbery, conspiracy and possession of a weapon during the commission of a violent crime.

Babb and Fordham Brown, as well as Connell Wells, conspired to rob a home in the Poe Mill neighborhood in Greenville.

Babb, Fordham Brown and Wells went to the home on Cox Street, where Fordham Brown fired into a window and hit Clinton Pearson, who was asleep inside the home, three times.

Pearson later died from his injuries.

According to the release, Babb kicked in the home’s front door and the three men went inside the home.

During the attempted robbery, Babb reportedly accidentally shot Wells with a shotgun, and the three men then left the scene before calling 911 to treat the shotgun wound.

Babb was located in Queens, New York in January 2017. Fordham Brown was taken into custody weeks after the murder in Baltimore Maryland.

Wells was sentenced to 30 years in prison after pleading guilty to murder in March 2019.

Babb was sentenced to life in prison without the possibility of parole.

Fordham Brown was sentenced to 45 years in the South Carolina Department of Corrections.