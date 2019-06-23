2 shot along Sansbury Dr. in Anderson

Police at scene of shooting along Sansbury Drive in Anderson, June 23, 2019

Police at scene of shooting along Sansbury Drive in Anderson, June 23, 2019 (WSPA Photo)

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson, Sunday evening.

Anderson Police were called to the 1600 block of Sansbury Drive around 6:15pm for a report of gunshots.

Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.

Investigators are currently on scene interviewing witnesses.

Police say forensics investigators at the scene are waiting for a search warrant to search a car.

There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, according to Anderson Police.

We will update this story as more information becomes available.

