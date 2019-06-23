2 shot along Sansbury Dr. in Anderson

ANDERSON, SC (WSPA) – Police say two people were taken to the hospital after a shooting in Anderson, Sunday evening.
Anderson Police were called to the 1600 block of Sansbury Drive around 6:15pm for a report of gunshots.
Two people were taken to the hospital with injuries.
Investigators are currently on scene interviewing witnesses.
Police say forensics investigators at the scene are waiting for a search warrant to search a car.
There are no suspects in the shooting at this time, according to Anderson Police.
