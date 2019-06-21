Video: 2 sought after animal hospital burglarized in Spartanburg

SPARTANBURG, SC (WSPA) – Spartanburg Police Department officials said an Upstate animal hospital was burglarized early Thursday morning.

According to a police department report, officers were called to Pine Street Animal Hospital, located at 980 S. Pine St., in reference to a robbery.

Surveillance video captured two males approaching the hospital with their faces covered and both were wearing gloves.

In the video, the suspects walked up the back staircase. One of the suspects walked backward to the rear security camera and unplugged it and the other person then tried to pry open the back door, but was not successful.

The two then went to the side entrance and were able to pry open the door, and went inside the building.

According to the report, the pair went to the cabinet where petty cash was kept and took the cash.

Nothing else was taken from the animal hospital and no damage was reported inside the business.

Pine Street Animal Hospital posted on their Facebook page Thursday about the incident, saying all of their borders and hospitalized patients were safe.

Well it was bound to happen. We were broken into last night around 1:45 am. Faces covered and gloves worn but they had… Posted by Pine Street Animal Hospital on Thursday, June 20, 2019

Anyone with information is asked to call Spartanburg Police Department at (864) 573-0000.