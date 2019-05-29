2 students charged after BB gun found in backpack at Berea H.S.

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Office officials said two students were charged after a BB gun was found in a backpack, following a report of a student being in possession of a firearm Wednesday.

According to Lt. Ryan Flood, they received information around 11:15 a.m. that a student was in possession of a gun.

Flood said the school resource officer went to the student’s classroom and discovered he had walked out of the classroom, and couldn’t be located.

Deputies responded to the scene and the high school was placed on lockdown as a search began inside and outside of the school for the student.

According to a sheriff’s office news release, deputies made contact with the student in a classroom across the hall and discovered that the gun was a BB gun that looked like a real gun.

“The gun was found inside of another student’s backpack, which was in the same classroom as the 16-year-old student,” Flood said. “Deputies have since charged both the 16-year-old male student and the 15-year-old student whose backpack the gun was found in, with possession of a weapon on school property.”

Flood said deputies learned that the 16-year-old who brought the gun to the school had been involved in a recent argument with another student, who was not at the school Wednesday.

The 16-year-old said the argument was his reason for bringing the gun to school, although deputies did not find direct verbal threats were made Wednesday.

The 16-year-old suspect was taken to the Greenville County Detention Center and the 15-year-old student was released to family.

Greenville County Schools spokesperson Beth Brotherton said both students — the student who brought the BB gun to the school and the student who intentionally hid the weapon — are both in the 9th grade and will be suspended and recommended for expulsion.

She said the high school was on full lockdown during the incident. Brotherton said the lockdown was put in place to allow the school administration, staff and district officials to contain the situation and to allow for deputies to come in and search.

The lockdown was lifted after deputies found the suspects and the BB gun.

An automated message was sent out to parents of Berea High School to notify them of the lockdown and that law enforcement had responded to the school:

“This action is in response to an unconfirmed tip that was received by the sheriff’s office late this morning indicating that of a Berea High School student was in possession of a gun. The student in question has not been located. We will remain on lockdown until we are certain it is safe to move about the building. Please do not come to campus, as you will not be allowed to enter the building until law enforcement gives the all clear. Again, this is in response to an unconfirmed tip. There have been no threats made against the school and we do not know if the tip was credible. We will update you as soon as possible.”

Brotherton also released this statement Wednesday afternoon:

“We also discussed during the news conference that many students at Berea High were taking End of Course (EOC) exams and that the lockdown was a disruption. I was asked how make up exams would work. It is now my understanding that once you begin an EOC you must finish. There are no stop and starts and no make ups. Students at Berea were told to continue with their exams despite the lockdown. As you can imagine these are not ideal circumstances in which to complete an important test. Teachers did an excellent job of reassuring students and encouraging them to stay on task.”