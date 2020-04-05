1  of  15
2 suffer gunshot wounds in Greenville County, deputies on scene

by: WSPA Staff

JUDSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are on the scene of a shooting that left two people suffering gunshot wounds.

According to the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office, deputies responded to a shots fired call at 4 7th Street in Judson at 7:02 p.m. where they discovered two gunshot victims on their front porch. One was an adult male and the other a minor male.

Both individuals suffered non-life threatening injuries. The victims were transported to the hospital for treatment.

There is no suspect at this time. Greenville County Sheriff’s Deputies are investigating.

Trending Stories