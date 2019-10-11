2 suspects sought after man injured in shooting in Hendersonville

HENDERSONVILLE, NC (WSPA) – Hendersonville Police Department officials said a search is underway for two suspects after a man was shot in the city on Tuesday.

According to a news release, three people were involved in a drug-related activity in a vehicle in the area of 4th Avenue East and Grove Street in Hendersonville.

At around 7:30 p.m., the driver and rear passenger started shooting at the individual who was sitting in the front passenger seat during the interaction.

According to the release, the victim got out of the vehicle and ran into the lobby of City Hall, where he was given aid.

The victim was reportedly shot several times in the torso and was taken to Mission Hospital, where he was treated and later released.

An investigation revealed that one of the shooters was Kenny Lamar Smith, Jr., 33, who is known to live in Asheville and Charlotte.

Smith was charged with attempted murder and possession of a firearm by a felon.

The second suspect has not yet been identified, and both suspects’ whereabouts are unknown at this time.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to call Det. Malinda Durner with the Hendersonville Police Department at 828-697-3025