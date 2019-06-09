2 suspects wanted after man shot in Greenville Co., deputies say

GREENVILLE CO., SC (WSPA) – The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office is looking for two suspects after a person was seriously injured in a shooting, Sunday morning.

Officers responded to a call in reference to a gunshot victim at the Dixie Estates Mobile Home Park on Holder Lane at about 2 a.m.

Deputies found a man who was shot at least one time. The victim was taken to the hospital by ambulance with serious injuries.

Deputies say they are looking for two men who ran from the scene. Investigators attempted to track the suspects with a K9, but were unsuccessful.

This incident is being investigated by the Greenville County Sheriff’s Office’s Violent Crimes Unit.

Anyone with information on the shooting is asked to call Crime Stoopers at 864-23-CRIME.