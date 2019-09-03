2 taken to hospital after SUV crashes into restaurant in Anderson

ANDERSON, S.C. (WSPA) – Two people were taken to an area hospital after an SUV crashed into an Upstate restaurant Monday afternoon in Anderson.

The crash happened Monday afternoon at Long John Silver’s and A&W on Main Street in Anderson.

7News crews at the scene was told the SUV came from an adjacent parking lot before crashing into the building.

Anderson Police Chief Capt. Mike Aikens said the driver told police that her foot slipped off of the brake and hit the gas.

The driver of the SUV and a person inside the restaurant at the time of the crash were both taken to a hospital with non life-threatening injuries.

Anderson Fire Lt. Travis Poore said units that responded to yesterday’s wreck had to cut off utilities as a precaution.

Poore said electrical was compromised in the crash and said the business will have to make repairs and get approval from building codes before reopening.