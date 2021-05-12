2 taken to hospital, 1 in critical condition following hazmat incident in Henderson Co.

News

by: WSPA Staff

Posted: / Updated:

HENDERSON CO., N.C. (WSPA) – Asheville Fire Department said two people were injured Wednesday morning during a a hazmat incident in Henderson County.

According to Mills River Fire Chief Rick Livingston, a container of nitric acid was being transported to another container when it exploded at about 7:55 a.m.

The incident happened at GF Linamar located at 490 Ferncliff Park Drive.

Two workers were taken to the hospital with chemical burns. One worker was taken to the Augusta Burns Center and is in critical condition. The other worker has been released from the hospital, according to Fire Chief Livingston.

We will update this story when more information becomes available.

