12-year-old girl faces assault charge after 3 teachers hurt trying to stop fight at Beck Academy, police say

GREENVILLE COUNTY, SC (WSPA) – Greenville Police Department officials said a 12-year-old girl faces an assault charge after three teachers received minor injuries while trying to stop a fight between the girl and another student at an area school Thursday morning.

According to police spokesperson Donnie Porter, three teachers received minor injuries while responding to a fight between two girls at Beck Academy.

Greenville County Schools officials said two female students at the school were involved in a fight in the cafeteria and staff members intervened.

School officials said two staff members were injured, but police confirmed that three staff members were hurt during the incident.

“As a precaution they were advised to see a medical professional,” spokesperson Beth Brotherton said.

Brotherton said the school is operating normally at this time.

The student who was identified as the aggressor in the fight will be disciplined according to the school system’s behavior code, according to the release.

Porter said the 12-year-old was identified as the primary aggressor in the fight, was taken into custody and was charged with third-degree assault and battery by the school resource officer.