2 teen girls hospitalized after hit-and-run in NC, 1 in critical condition

WAKE COUNTY, N.C. (WNCN) — Two teen girls were taken to the hospital Friday night after North Carolina State Highway Patrol troopers say they were struck by a vehicle in Wake County while trying to help fix a flat tire.

Four people were in a vehicle traveling along the 1500 block of Old Milburnie Road around 7:30 p.m. when the vehicle had a flat tire. The vehicle’s occupants pulled over to the side of the road and all got out to try to fix the tire, troopers at the scene told CBS 17.

That’s when troopers say a black vehicle — believed to be a Toyota Tundra — traveling southbound on Old Milburnie Road drove by and hit two people, a pair of 17-year-old girls.

Troopers say the suspect fled the scene. Witnesses were not able to get any other details about the suspect’s vehicle.

One of the girls suffered moderate, non-life-threatening injuries. The second girl is listed in serious, critical condition, troopers say.

This story will be updated.