2 teen girls missing from wilderness camp in Transylvania Co.

TRANSYLVANIA COUNTY, NC (WSPA) – Transylvania County Sheriff’s Office officials are searching for two teen girls who were discovered as missing from an area wilderness camp.

According to a post on the sheriff’s office’s Facebook page, deputies are searching for Gaby Caturano, 14, and Isabella Biancamano, 15.

Sheriff’s Office officials said Caturano and Biancamano were discovered missing from Trails Carolina Wilderness Camp, located in the Lake Toxaway Community.

According to the post, the girls were reported as missing on Sunday at around 11:30 p.m.

Both girls are approximately 5-foot-4 inches tall and weigh between 100 and 115 pounds.

According to the post, the girls are believed to still be in the Lake Toxaway area. No clothing descriptions of either girl were given.

Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to call the sheriff’s office at 828-884-3168 or call Transylvania Communications by dialing 911 or 828-884-3188.