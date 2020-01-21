2 teens accused of child abuse in Belton sit behind bars

Belton, South Carolina (WSPA) – A 15 month old is in D-S-S custody after police removed him from his home.

Now two teenagers, one of them the baby’s mother are facing charges of abuse.

Belton Police say 15 month old, Jeremiah Isaiah Kernells, suffered severe injuries to his head, face, and throat.

Police were called to the home on Rice Sreet around 12:30 Sunday morning.

The 16 year old mother and her 19 year old boyfriend, Devin Michael Wayne Perry are facing charges of child abuse.

According to the police report, both the child’s mother and Perry first denied knowing how the baby got hurt,

Perry later changed his story and admitted to assaulting the little boy.

“This is the beginning stages of the investigation we’re still trying to fair out all the facts to make sure we have all the information that we need to make a successful prosecution,” Belton Police Chief, Robert Young, said.

The baby is currently being treated in a Greenville Hospital.