2 teens injured in shooting, GCSO investigating

GREENVILLE, S.C. (WSPA)–The Greenville County Sheriff’s Office continues to investigate a shooting that injured two teenager Monday night.

It happened in the back parking lot of Petee’s Drive-In on White Horse Road. The victims went to a nearby QT before help was called and the shooter drove off. The sheriff’s office said they’re looking for any information from the public that could help track down who is responsible.

“The call originated with some people in a vehicle, two of those occupants were teenagers,” Lt. Ryan Flood said. “Another vehicle pulled up sometime later, shots were fired and two victims were shot.”

Employees at Petee’s said they saw a silver Dodge Charger drive off in one direction and the victims headed to the QT for help.

Just hours earlier across the street, Carolyn Hinson had closed down the R.D. Cochran store for the day and headed home.

“It’s just like every other area, you have to be careful. You don’t know whats around the next corner,” Hinson said.

The store has been in her family since the 1920’s and she said the area has become more dangerous over the past decade.

“That’s why I leave before dark or try to. Or try not to be by myself here after dark,” Hinson said.

She said the shooting hits too close to home and could have easily happened at her store instead.

“Just to keep an eye on it that’s all though. You can never be too careful,” Hinson said.

She and the sheriff’s office say incidents like this are even more disturbing when young people are involved.

“The people who are involved in the shootings are young adolescents teenagers, who have their whole lives to live so its concerning,” Flood said.

According to the sheriff’s office the two teens are in stable condition at this time. Anyone with information is asked to call with information or submit an anonymous tip through Crimestoppers.